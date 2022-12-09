Jefferson’s Aiden Deblare scores a takedown with a Fireman’s Carry during the 132-pound match against Brodhead/Juda’s Jameson Wallin on Thursday at JHS. Wallin handed Deblare his first loss of the season with an 11-5 decision. Deblare pinned his next opponent from Edgerton in 21 seconds to improve to 6-1.
JEFFERSON—Isaac Schoenherr and Nolan Burzlaff scored key pins in the upper weights to help Jefferson’s wrestlers defeat Brodhead/Juda 42-36 in a Rock Valley Conference triple dual on Thursday at JHS.
Schoenherr fought off his back at the end of the first and second periods, then caught Brodhead/Juda’s Charlie Weiss with a shoulder lock at 4 minutes, 18 seconds of the 160-pound match between the two teams. Burzlaff rolled Karson Miller through and pinned him at 3:01 of the 170 match.
Nick Lara also won by fall for the Eagles at 106. He gave up takedowns in each of the first two periods before scoring a reversal and turning Jacob Roth for the pin at 3:35.
Brayden Crandall (113), Chase Wangsness (120), Dominic Ritter (126) and Payton Splittberger (138) scored Jefferson’s other points on forfeits.
“Isaac and Nolan stepped up big for us in the Brodhead dual to get us to the magic number of 42 to get the win,” Jefferson co-wrestling coach Devin Weber said. “Winning duals in the Rock Valley is difficult, especially with a young team and we are proud of the kids for starting us out with a conference win tonight.”
Jefferson lost its other dual to Edgerton, 46-29. Aiden Deblare (132) won by fall for the Eagles. Connor Witucki (145) and Burlzaff earned decisions. Lara and Ritter received forfeits.
