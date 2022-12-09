JEFFERSON—Isaac Schoenherr and Nolan Burzlaff scored key pins in the upper weights to help Jefferson’s wrestlers defeat Brodhead/Juda 42-36 in a Rock Valley Conference triple dual on Thursday at JHS.

Schoenherr fought off his back at the end of the first and second periods, then caught Brodhead/Juda’s Charlie Weiss with a shoulder lock at 4 minutes, 18 seconds of the 160-pound match between the two teams. Burzlaff rolled Karson Miller through and pinned him at 3:01 of the 170 match.

Load comments