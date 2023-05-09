Jefferson's Jason Erickson came from deep in the field and bested a strong field of seasoned veterans and talented rookies to take the Red Line Bar-Be-Cue 50-lap Late Model feature on Saturday night at Jefferson Speedway.
Erickson started in the sixth row and systematical worked through traffic to take the lead late in the race.
A pair of rookies to the Late Model division, Karter Stark, Waterloo and Shane Radtke Jr., Johnson Creek, led the 18-car field to the green flag. After a two-lap spirited battle, Radtke took the lead while numerous battles raged throughout the rest of the field. Stark and another rookie in the Late Model division, Tyler Deporter sparred for the next couple of laps until Deporter moved into second place. Deporter closed on Radtke and the two rookies began a duel of wills. The battle for the lead was interrupted on lap 12 by the race’s first caution.
With the restart, Radtke and Deporter raced side by side for the next couple of laps before Radtke regained sole possession of first place. The race was about to get much more difficult for the lead pair as two past champions were closing in. Shaun Scheel, Lake Mills, and Erickson had battled through the pack and were now in the top five. Both Erickson and Scheel worked their way past Don Gaserude, Fort Atkinson, Chris Chenowith, Watertown, and Kyle Smith, Lake Mills.
Scheel and Erickson passed Deporter and took over second and third. Two laps later the second and final caution of the event occurred. Radtke and Erickson lined up two abreast with Scheel and Deporter side by side in the second row. Everyone in the crowd knew it was GO TIME.
Two past champions and two rookies led the field to the green. People expected carnage, but it did not happen. Radtke and Erickson raced side by side for the next couple laps until Erickson gained the lead. Deporter followed Erickson around Radtke. Scheel and Radtke battled for the next two laps before Scheel moved into third place. As the laps wound down, Erickson cruised to a hard-fought win with Deporter holding off Scheel for second. Scheel was third, Radtke fourth and Dylan Schuyler fifth.
This was the first time in the 70-year history of the Jefferson Speedway that two rookies -- Deporter and Radtke -- in their first race in a Late Model finished in the top five.
Edgerton's Mark English won the International Class feature event after a spirited battle with Jason Uttech, Watertown, Blake Nottestad, Cambridge and Weston Stresse, Jefferson.
Deerfield's Robbie Rucks won the Hobby Stock feature, passing defending champion Jim Tate Jr., Dolestown, with seven laps remaining. Jimmie Robinson, Beloit, finished second followed by Jefferson's Matthew Tomah in third, Waunakee's Bud Riedne in fourth and Waterloo's Charles Vian in fifth.
Jordan Lamb, Fort Atkinson, came from the back of the pack to win the Bandit feature event. Watertown's Gavin Smothers and Watertown's Tommy Bleeker took third. Johnson Creek's Trent Rueth was fourth and Sullivan's Zack Barnes placed fifth.
Ixonia's Jayden Johnson won the Bandolero feature, methodically working his way through the 16-car feature field. The event went caution-free with West Salem's Bentley Thompson finishing in second, Jefferson's Kaden Wangsness in third, Waunakee's Easton Riedner in fourth and Lake Mills' Riley Smith in fifth.
The Last chance events were taken by Tyler Peterson, Lake Geneva, Late Model. Jon Benniger, DeForest, Hobby Stock. Austin Barns, Sullivan, International Class. Teegan Wangness, Jefferson.
Ransom Tate, Dolestown, and Wesley Baumeister won Bandolero consolation events.
Fast qualifiers were Jason Erickson, Late Model, 14.063; Weston Stresse, International, 15.357; Matthew Thoma, Hobby Stock, 14.405; Jordan Lamb, Bandit, 14.013; Jayden Johnson, Bandolero, 16.590.
Racing continues this Saturday night as the Jefferson Speedway presents the Legacy Auto Sales 50-lap Model Feature plus a full program of Sportsman, International, Legend and Bandolero racing.
