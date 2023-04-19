EAST TROY -- Jefferson's girls track and field team won eight events to hold off host East Troy for first place at a Rock Valley Conference quadrangular Tuesday.
The Eagle girls scored 54 points to edge the Trojans (52).
Senior Ayianna Johnson won the 100-meter dash in 14.03 seconds, the discus (139 feet, 5 inches) and the shot put (36-2 1/2). Junior Alexis Dobson was second in the shot put (32-7 3/4).
Senior Emma Riedl won the 300 hurdles in 53.03 and placed second in the 100 (14.09).
Senior Jocelyn Ramirez won the 800 in 2:39, sophomore Olivia Jennrich won the 1,600 in 6:13 and freshman Madeline Dehnert won the 3,200 in 13:15.
The 3,200 relay won in 11:06.
In boys competition, junior Colton Krause won the 100-meter dash in 11.78, the long jump (18-10 1/2) and placed second in the 300 hurdles (46.75).
The 1,600 relay won in 3:44 and the 3,200 relay won in 9:38.
"Jefferson had a great meet on Tuesday," Jefferson track and field coach Doug Siegert said. "Colton Krause had a great meet with firsts in the long jump, 100 dash and he anchored the winning 4x4 relay. He also placed second in the 300 hurdles, which he ran for the first time in his track career.
"Our girl throwers are becoming more and more consistent with each meet. We are so excited with all the improvement. We are also so excited about athletes stepping up and helping our team. Austin Gotto ran a very nice 4x4 leg. After coming off knee surgery in the offseason, he has really done a great job of staying in shape and doing what it takes to get back on the track."
Jefferson competes at the East Troy Invite on Friday starting at 4:30 p.m.
Team scores - girls: Jefferson 54, East Troy 52, Edgerton 23, Clinton 17.
Team scores - boys: East Troy 53, Edgerton 43, Jefferson 27, Clinton 22.
