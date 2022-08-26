PALMYRA — Jefferson’s girls cross country team opened the season with a first place finish at the Palmyra-Eagle Invitational on Thursday.

Sophomore Olivia Jennrich finished fourth individually in 22 minutes, 11 seconds to lead the Eagles to a winning score of 89 points. Senior Jocelyn Ramirez (seventh, 22:47), sophomore Lexi Weinbrenner (19th, 24:!4), senior Lauren Kopek (26th, 25:58) and sophomore Kateri Kawleski (33rd, 26:51) also scored for Jefferson.

Load comments