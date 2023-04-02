Jefferson girls ninth, boys tenth at RVC indoor meet Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 2, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHITEWATER -- Jefferson's girls track and field team placed ninth while the boys team finished 10th at the Rock Valley Indoor Conference meet at UW-Whitewater on Thursday.Senior Jocelyn Ramirez placed third in the 1,600 meter run in 6 minutes, 3 seconds.Junior Alexis Dobson finished fourth in the shot put (31 feet, 5 1/2 inches).For the boys, sophomore Derek Morrison placed sixth in the 800 in 2:16.Jefferson has a Rock Valley triangular at Whitewater High School on Tuesday.Team scores - girls: Brodhead/Juda 99.5, East Troy 82, McFarland 78, Clinton 71, Edgerton 64, Big Foot 51, Whitewater 31, Evansville 28, Jefferson 25, Beloit Turner 24.5.Team scores - boys: Clinton 89.5, Big Foot 83, East Troy 76, McFarland 65, Brodhead/Juda 62.5, Whitewater 59, Edgerton 51, Beloit Turner 44, Evansville 34, Jefferson 9. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
