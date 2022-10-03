STOUGHTON -- Sophomore Olivia Jennrich placed 19th in a time of 21 minutes, 19 seconds to lead the Jefferson girls cross country team at the Stoughton Invitational on Saturday.

Senior Jocelyn Ramirez (31st, 22:24), sophomore Lexi Weinbrenner (59th, 24:59), senior Lauren Kopelke (61st, 25:01) and junior Emily Boucher (64th, 25:20) also scored for the Eagle girls, who placed ninth with a 234 score.

