Jefferson junior Payton Schmidt hits a wedge shot during Wednesday’s Rock Valley mini-meet at Glen Erin Golf Club in Janesville.

JANESVILLE — Jefferson’s girls golf team shot 169, the lowest nine-hole score in school history, and won Wednesday’s Rock Valley mini-meet at Glen Erin Golf Club by eight shots.

Eagle junior Payton Schmidt shot 3-over 38 to win medalist honors by a shot over Lakeside Lutheran junior Breezy Roman.

