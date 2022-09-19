EDGERTON — Jefferson’s girls cross country team placed fourth while the boys finished sixth at the Silverwood Invitational at Silverwood County Park on Thursday.

Sophomore Olivia Jennrich’s fifth place finish in 20 minutes, 17 seconds paced Jefferson’s girls. Sophomore Kateri Kawleski (15th, 23:22), freshman Alexandra Hyke (17th, 23:45), senior Lauren Kopelke (19th, 23:57) and junior Emily Boucher (21st, 24:12) also scored for the Eagles.

