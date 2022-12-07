EAST TROY -- Jefferson's girls basketball team staved off host East Troy 31-30 in a Rock Valley game on Tuesday.
The Trojans, after being fouled on a shot down low with less than a minute left, had a chance to take the lead from the free throw line. East Troy missed both chances. The Eagles (2-2 overall and in conference) turned it over offensively but quickly forced a turnover of their own. East Troy was forced to use its fouls to give and could not manage the go-ahead basket they needed in the final half-minute.
Libby Krause led Jefferson eight points. Aeryn Messmann, Ashlyn Enke and Ayianna Johnson added seven points apiece.
"Aeryn and Libby stepped up with some outside shooting," Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith said. "East Troy used a 1-3-1 and tried to pack it in against AJ. Ashlyn also hit some key shots for us from the outside.
"We played good man to man defense and limited their cuts to the basket. We played very well on their screens. They are a good screening team. We did a nice job for the most part coming off their screens. They had one player (Amya Pluess) go off on us for 19 points. Aside from that, we held everyone else below 10 points, which I was happy about.
"It's a team effort for us on defense. Holding teams below 40 is our goal. We had multiple people score and the young girls are stepping up shooting wise, which allowed us to come out on top."
The Eagles host Whitewater on Friday for Parents' Night.
