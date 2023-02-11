JEFFERSON -- Edgerton used a 15-3 run midway through the second half to surge past host Jefferson 58-40 in Rock Valley girls basketball on Friday.

After being deadlocked at 16 at halftime, it was a 27-all contest with 13 minutes remaining. Shortly thereafter, the third-ranked Crimson Tide (19-2, 14-2 in conference) started pushing their lead from three points at the 11:30 mark to 47-32 with just over six minutes left.

Load comments