JEFFERSON -- This was not the season-opening performance the Eagles had in mind.
Still, Jefferson had its chances at the end to come out on top.
Clinton held off Jefferson's girls basketball team 41-39 in a Rock Valley game at JHS on Friday, spoiling Eagles' head coach Dena Smith's debut in her second tenure guiding the program.
Jefferson was plagued by shooting 5-for-22 at the free throw line, committing too many turnovers in the halfcourt and foul trouble throughout, which eventually led to senior forward/center Ayianna Johnson and junior guard/forward Libby Krause fouling out.
"For us, everything that went wrong or that we did not accomplish can be fixed," Smith said. "Free throws and missed shots can be fixed. There's little tweaks needed for our offense. We did a nice job on defense. It’s our goal to hold teams to under 45 points. We held Clinton's Jayden Nortier to under 15, which was a hefty goal, and she only scored nine.
"Ashlyn Enke, Libby and Bre Mengel especially deserve a ton of credit for hassling her the whole night and playing some good defense. The rest of the group also deserves credit for playing complementary and help defense. Those three had to face guard Nortier and couldn’t help on anyone else. As far as team defense is concerned, we’re happy but there’s things to fix. We took care of their primary scorer tonight."
Johnson, who scored a game-high 17 points despite sitting the final five-plus minutes of the first half after getting her third foul, lowered her shoulder to create space on a shot attempt on the break with 3 minutes, 45 seconds remaining. Johnson was hit with an offensive foul and fouled out on the play with Clinton ahead 39-33.
The Eagles, who were outscored 11-3 in the first half with Johnson sidelined and trailed 27-19 at halftime, hung tough until the clock struck double zeros. Krause converted a pair of free throws and Mengel hit a midrange shot, cutting the lead to 39-37 with 1:45 left.
Clinton (2-0) hung on despite shooting 1-for-10 at the line down the stretch.
With 44.1 seconds left, the Eagles missed two free throws, leaving the margin at two points, and then Jefferson almost came up with a steal after an off-target Cougars pass in the backcourt.
Clinton's Ava Mueller was fouled and missed both shots in the double bonus, but the Cougars secured the offensive rebound and ran off nearly 20 seconds before getting fouled. Neleah Bobolz then went 1 of 2 on free throws, pushing the Clinton lead to three.
Jefferson senior guard Shelby Kaus went coast to coast for a layin moments later, making it 40-39 with 13 seconds left.
Nortier made it 41-39 with 11 seconds left on a free throw. Jefferson called timeout with six seconds remaining after crossing halfcourt but an errant pass was eventually secured by Clinton, which missed both its free throws with 2.6 seconds left before a scrum for the rebound effectively exhausted the clock. Jefferson secured possession right as the final horn sounded.
"We need to be a lot more aware of attacking the basket and be a lot more strong with the ball," Smith said. "We are telegraphing our passes. We aren’t always setting decent screens. There are little things we need to refine in our game. We are also forcing the ball when we shouldn’t.
"The foul trouble hurt us also. We have to do a better job of not getting ourselves in foul trouble."
Jefferson junior forward/center Alexis Dobson contributed nine points.
The Eagles host McFarland on Tuesday.
CLINTON 41, JEFFERSON 39
Clinton 27 14 -- 41
Jefferson 19 20 -- 39
Clinton (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Wellnitz 0 0-1 1, Mueller 0 0-2 0, Nortier 3 2-7 9, M. Shinkus 1 0-0 2, Blue 3 0-0 8, Bobolz 4 3-5 12, Roehl 2 0-2 4, J. Shinkus 1 4-5 6. Totals 14 9-22 41.
Jefferson -- Mengel 2 0-2 4, Kaus 1 0-0 2, Messmann 0 1-4 1, Johnson 8 1-5 17, Krause 2 2-2 6, Dobson 4 1-6 9, Lenz 0 0-1 0, Hesse 0 0-2 0. Totals 17 5-22 39.
3-point goals -- C (Blue 2, Nortier 1, Bobolz 1) 4.
Total fouls -- C 19, J 23.
Fouled out -- J (Johnson, Krause).
