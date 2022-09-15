JEFFERSON — The Jefferson girls tennis team improved to 16-2 overall with a 5-2 home win over Edgerton in a Rock Valley dual Thursday.

The Eagles won all four singles flights and the No. 3 doubles match, where Piper Crabtree and Lilly Duddeck were 6-4, 6-3 winners. Maddie Dehnert, Gracie Niebler, Alexa Medina and Amy Kamenick won in straight sets in singles.

