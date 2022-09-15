JEFFERSON — The Jefferson girls tennis team improved to 16-2 overall with a 5-2 home win over Edgerton in a Rock Valley dual Thursday.
The Eagles won all four singles flights and the No. 3 doubles match, where Piper Crabtree and Lilly Duddeck were 6-4, 6-3 winners. Maddie Dehnert, Gracie Niebler, Alexa Medina and Amy Kamenick won in straight sets in singles.
“Maddie and Gracie pretty much cruised and were off the court very quickly,” Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. “Alexa and Amy had to work for it with a lot of long rallies. They stayed with it and came out on top. The scores were a little closer than the actual match itself. Both of those two realized they are capable of winning points instead of the other player losing them.
“I was pleased with one doubles. That Edgerton team went to state last year. Kieran O’Reilly was running down everything. That was a good effort on the part of one doubles. Bre Mengel and Aeryn Messmann at two doubles lost a heartbreaker. Proud of them to come back from losing the first set to win the second set 7-5. We were up a little in the tiebreaker but Edgerton ran off five or six in a row. The good thing about that is we played them before and they beat us 6-3, 6-0. We are closing the gap. If we see them at conference, hopefully we can turn it around.
“Lilly and Piper were super enthusiastic. They were talking and I think their communications led them to moving better. They did a work-man like job winning their match.”
