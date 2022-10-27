Before she began a successful career coaching high school runners in Jefferson, Megan Carstens was a decorated runner for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
“I loved competing at UW-Whitewater,” Carstens said. “It has such a special place in my heart.”
Carstens will be one of ten former student-athletes to be inducted into the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Intercollegiate Athletics 57th Hall of Fame class this weekend.
Former student-athletes Justin Beaver ‘08, Megan Kielar Carstens ‘06, Gary Garcia ‘08, Aaron Henderson ‘05, Lisa McManus Kemps ‘03, Ryan Kleppe ‘08, Carley Polk ‘08 and Lisa Irons Prien ‘04 will be inducted as part of the school’s 57th Hall of Fame Class. Former head men’s and women’s soccer coach Greg Henschel will be inducted under the category of staff/coach, and longtime Warhawk supporter Tom Harty will be posthumously inducted for his distinguished service to the institution.
All 10 individuals will be recognized for their contributions to Warhawk Athletics as part of the UW-Whitewater football team’s game against UW-River Falls on Saturday at 1 p.m. Inductees will be part of the Homecoming Parade, which begins at 10 a.m., and be honored at halftime of the football game and at the annual Hall of Fame banquet, which begins following the contest at 4:30 p.m. at the University Center’s Hamilton Room.
Megan Kielar Carstens was a member of the UW-Whitewater women’s cross country and track and field programs from 2002-06. She was a three-time All-American in track and field in the 800-meter run and five-time national qualifier in indoor and outdoor track, a two-time national qualifier in cross country and a 2006 Academic All-America third team selection by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
She holds school records in the indoor 1-mile run (5:02.79) and the cross country 6-kilometer race (21:41.7) and collected six All-WIAC honors in the two sports combined in her career. At the time of her graduation, she held school records in both the indoor 800-meter run (2:12.60) and the outdoor 800-meter run (2:11.13). In 2005-06, she was named the WIAC Judy Kruckman Scholar-Athlete in both cross country and indoor track and field.
A graduate of McHenry West High School in McHenry, Ill., Carstens graduated from UW-Whitewater with a degree in elementary education in 2006. She has been a third grade teacher at West Elementary School since 2007 and has served as coach of the Eagles in cross country as well as an assistant coach with the track and field program since 2008.
Carstens enjoyed greater success in high school as a sprinter and middle distance runner in track and field. The two time conference champion in the 100 and 400 meter dash events was a three-time state qualifier in track and field, but she never qualified for state in cross country.
“I ran cross country in high school because I loved the team,” Carstens said. “My work ethic led me to be successful in cross country in college. I was willing to put in the work.”
She credited several coaches for helping her achieve success. Earl Kyle was McHenry’s head cross country coach and Jim Wheeler was his assistant.
“(Kyle) provided a great team atmosphere,” Carstens said. “I try to put that on the team I have nowadays. Getting in a really good groove of training and hard work paid off.
“Jim pushed me more than I ever wanted to be pushed. He made me believe I could run in college.”
McHenry head track and field coach Bob Ludwigson was special to Carstens for his mentorship on and off the track.
“He changed my life,” Carstens said. “I was able to open up to him and talk to him about problems I wasn’t able to tell anyone else. He changed my trajectory. I am forever grateful for him. All three of them are going to be at the ceremony this weekend. I haven’t seen them in 20 years. It’s going to be amazing.”
Carstens continued her development under UW-Whitewater cross country coach Jeff Miller.
“I toured a lot of different colleges because I was successful in high school in track and field,” Carstens said. “I went to UW-Whitewater because of its education program. A lot of schools have good education programs, but (one of the reasons I chose to be a Warhawk was because of Miller).
“Mills knows how to train runners. If you want to be good, he’ll get you to be the best version of yourself. Now he is a close friend of mine, which is amazing.”
Another UW-Whitewater coach and Warhawk alum, Kara Krumenauer, served as Carstens’ coach during her senior season.
“She coached my last year, and I broke her two 800 records,” Carstens said. “I went on to coach Amanda Brom (at Jefferson) and then she went to UW-Whitewater. She in turn broke my college 800 record.”
Carstens has enjoyed staying so close to her alma mater. Her husband, Chad, is a fellow Warhawk who currently serves as the head cross country coach at Whitewater High School.
“It’s neat,” Carstens said. “It’s a special place for me and my family. Chad also ran at UW-Whitewater. It’s a great place for us together.”
