Jefferson/Cambridge senior Roman Leto dives into the water for the 50-yard freestyle at Friday's WIAA Division 2 State Boys Swim Championships in Waukesha. Leto placed 14th with a personal-record time of :22.64 seconds.
Jefferson/Cambridge senior Roman Leto dives into the water for the 50-yard freestyle at Friday's WIAA Division 2 State Boys Swim Championships in Waukesha. Leto placed 14th with a personal-record time of :22.64 seconds.
WAUKESHA -- If the 50-yard freestyle was going to be Roman Leto’s last race in an EagleJays swim cap, the senior made it a good one.
Leto swam a personal-record time of 22.64 seconds, placing 14th in the 50 free at the Division 2 State Boys Swim Championships at Waukesha South High School with Jefferson/Cambridge supporters in attendance.
“I loved that everyone showed up,” Leto said. “I swam the best I could and I’m glad I left everything out there.”
Leto narrowly beat his seed time of :22.74. Leto’s older brother, Trevor, still holds the school record in the 50 freestyle at :22.34.
“He did a really great job and worked hard throughout the year,” Jefferson/Cambridge co-head boys swim coach Alyssa Hotter.
“He was a really strong contributor and he was one of our captains,” J/C co-head coach Maddie Volk added. “He swam really well throughout the year and he made some really awesome time drops in the postseason.”
Leto finishes his Jefferson/Cambridge career as a two-time state qualifier. Leto earned all-conference honors this season in the 50 and 100 free.
“I love competing and the team was so close this year,” Leto said. “Everyone pushed each other, everyone gave it their all and I definitely wouldn’t be at state without my teammates this year.”
Leto plans to attend University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee after graduation. He might walk-on to the swim team and is undecided on a major.
