EagleJays sixth at sectional, qualify for state in six events

PRAIRIE DU SAC—The Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim team qualified for the state swim meet in six events, taking sixth place at the Division 2 Sauk Prairie sectional on Saturday.

Claiming the sectional championship in the 200-yard medley relay was senior Jordyn Davis, junior Zoey Rank and seniors Emma Riedl and Alex Ostopowicz with a time of one minute, 49.03 seconds. Baraboo took second in 1:49.30. J/C’s time of 1:49.03 is the fastest qualifying time in the state for D2.

Load comments