Jefferson/Cambridge gymnasts place second at home invitational Kevin Wilson Dec 7, 2022 JEFFERSON—The Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team finished second at its home invitational at Jefferson High School on Friday.Senior Alex Ostopowicz took third overall with an all-around score of 30.55 for the EagleJays, who scored 113.75 points to finish runner-up to West Allis Hale (120.95).Ostopowicz took sixth in the floor exercise (7.70), fifth in the balance beam (7.60), third in the uneven bars (7.20) and sixth in the vault (8.05).Junior Summer Huebel won the balance beam with a mark of 8.30. Huebel finished fifth in the floor exercise (7.75).Senior Reagan Kopelke finished ninth overall (7.10). Sophomore Olivia Jennrich finished fifth in the vault with a score of 8.15. Jennrich took 10th overall with an all-around score of 27.20.The EagleJays have a home dual versus Markesan on Thursday, Dec. 15.Team scores: West Allis Hale 120.950, Jefferson/Cambridge 113.750, Whitewater 107.325, Markesan 106.750, Shorewood 102.000, Port Washington 101.100.
