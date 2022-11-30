CLINTON -- The Cougars opened last season by scoring a 62-58 road victory over the Eagles.
Jefferson still had a sour taste in its mouth from that result and returned the favor on Tuesday, knocking off host Clinton 52-40 in a Rock Valley and season opener for both teams.
Jefferson junior guard Aidan Kammer led all scorers with 18 points, including four of the team's seven 3-point shots. Karim Cisse added 10 points all before halftime, Tyler Butina chipped in nine and Andrew Altermatt registered seven as the Eagles quickly matched their win total from a season ago.
Jefferson hit six first-half 3s, including three by Kammer and a pair by Cisse, en route to building a 34-26 edge at the break.
Reagan Flickinger led the Cougars, who went 12-for-21 at the free throw line, with 13 points.
"Aidan led us tonight, which we will need to be competitive this season," Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said.
"Karim has been looking great in practice and working hard, so I wasn't surprised he had a great game off the bench. Ethan Phillips spent a lot of energy guarding their main scorer in Flickinger, who is a tough guard to keep in front. I look forward to us learning from what happened in this game and getting in two good practices before we head to face a tough Evansville squad on Friday night."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.