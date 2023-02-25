BRODHEAD -- Sophomore guard Finn DeBlare led all scorers with 19 points and Jefferson's boys basketball team closed the regular season in style by beating host Brodhead 57-48 on Friday in Rock Valley play.
The Eagles (6-18, 5-13 in conference) led 35-27 at halftime. Despite 12 second-half turnovers versus the 1-2-2 fullcourt pressure presented by Cardinals (7-17, 5-13) and some foul trouble, Jefferson never relinquished the lead.
"We came out with the energy we've been working on to open the game," Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said. "We were playing with authority and playing well. The worst thing that happened was halftime.
"We couldn't really break the 1-2-2 in the first half-dozen possessions of the second half. When we did finally break it, we got a layup. I'm proud of our ability to get to the free throw line 23 times."
Jefferson junior forward Tyler Schroedl scored 10 of his 14 points before half, junior guard Aidan Kammer added 10 and senior forward Paden Phillips chipped in eight. DeBlare had 12 before halftime.
"We have a couple plays where we set high ball screens for Finn," Marshall said. "He's been doing great with getting by his first guy. With our spacing, you either have a cutter coming in from the baseline or Schroedl ready to pick and pop. Finn can hit that 3 too. Sometimes we don't even set the screen for him. Finn's been doing a good job attacking and finishing layups inside."
Tenth-seeded Jefferson plays at seventh-seeded Mayville in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
