Blue Devils edge Eagles

EVANSVILLE -- The Jefferson boys basketball team's second-half rally came up short in a 44-40 road loss to Evansville in Rock Valley action on Friday.

The Eagles (1-1 overall and in conference) trailed 24-18 at halftime and really started clawing their way back into what was a rough-and-tumble affair midway through the second half. Jefferson connected on six of its nine 3-point shots after halftime, including three by junior guard Andrew Altermatt and two by junior guard Aidan Kammer, to get within a point with under a minute to play.

