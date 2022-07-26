SLINGER — Jeff Holtz and Zach Prunty staged an intense battle for the lead for most of the 50-lap Uptown Motorcars Pro Late Model feature Sunday night at the Slinger Speedway before Holtz prevailed and then captured the victory over a fast-closing Jordan DeVoy.

Holtz and Prunty spent the first half of the race advancing their way forward toward the front of the field as Jake Vanoskey, Billy Braun, and Jakob Hassler all took turns leading the race. Prunty raced his way into the lead just past the halfway mark and Holtz followed in his tracks and challenged for the top spot shortly thereafter. Prunty and Holtz traded the lead for several laps before Holtz took sole possession of the lead, using the inside groove to pass Prunty while DeVoy methodically closed in on the leaders. DeVoy was able to pass Prunty for second in the waning laps and began to close on Holtz for the lead. Holtz proved to be too strong however and he raced to the victory over DeVoy and Prunty.

