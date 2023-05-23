Jefferson Speedway

Jason Erickson (top) works his way through traffic en route to his third consecutive feature win at Jefferson Speedway on Saturday. Michael Grueneberg (bottom) finished fourth.

CAMBRIDGE -- Jefferson's Jason Erickson continued his domination of the Late Model division by capturing the Tim’s Detailing 50-lap Late Model feature Saturday night at the Jefferson Speedway.

Erickson came from the 14th starting position to take the lead just before the halfway mark in the event. It was Erickson’s third feature win in a row and his second clean sweep in a row. Erickson set fast time and won his heat that coupled with the feature win earned him his second clean sweep in the Late Model class, a once in a generation event. Erickson avoided numerous accidents, chose his lane on the restarts well and powered past other top contenders in convincing fashion.

