CAMBRIDGE -- Jefferson's Jason Erickson continued his domination of the Late Model division by capturing the Tim’s Detailing 50-lap Late Model feature Saturday night at the Jefferson Speedway.
Erickson came from the 14th starting position to take the lead just before the halfway mark in the event. It was Erickson’s third feature win in a row and his second clean sweep in a row. Erickson set fast time and won his heat that coupled with the feature win earned him his second clean sweep in the Late Model class, a once in a generation event. Erickson avoided numerous accidents, chose his lane on the restarts well and powered past other top contenders in convincing fashion.
Johnson Creek's Shane Radtke, Jr. and Janesville's Laney Osborne led the 18-car feature field to the green flag. Radtke took the initial lead after a spirited battle with Osborne. The first of six cautions in the event took place during lap eight when Waterloo's Steven Sauer, Lake Mills' Kyle Smith and Lake Mills' Schaun Scheel went spinning down the front straight. All other cars avoided the accident and the trio was able to rejoin the race at the rear of the field.
With the restart, Radtke and Osborne resumed their battle. Another caution involving Hubertus' Ryan Weyer, Fort Atkinson's Don Gaserude and Edgerton's Craig Phillips during lap 12 moved Jefferson's Dylan Schuyler, Lake Mills' Steven Scheel and Waterloo's Karter Stark into the lead pack. Schuyler passed Osborn for second and began to battle Radtke for the lead. Schuyler moved into the lead on lap 18 with Steven Scheel and Stark in close pursuit. Meanwhile, Erickson was methodically picking his way to the front. Another caution on lap 22 found Schuyler in the lead with Scheel, Stark and now Erickson in fourth place. As the drivers chose their lanes, Schuyler, Scheel and Stark choose the inside line with Erickson choosing the outside lane, pulling along side Schuyler.
With the green flag, Erickson worked his was past Dylan Schuyler and into the lead on lap 26. Other spirited battles raged throughout the field and an additional two cautions occurred in the second half of the event. Scheel worked his way into second but was unable to unseat Erickson. At the finish it was Erickson the winner, Steven Scheel second, Karter Stark third, Wisconsin Dells' Michael Grueneberg fourth and Schulyer fifth.
Logan Graham, Cuba City, won the last chance event with Jerry Eckhardt, Johnson Creek, second. Michael Guderski, Manchester, Steven Scheel, and Erickson won heat races. Erickson set the fast time with a 14.228-second lap.
Jefferson's Kurt Kleven won the Sportsman 35-lap feature after a spirited battle with Johnson Creek's Nick Bruley, who finished second. Fort Atkinson's Mark Deporter was third and Lannon's Jared Vike took fourth. Heat races were won by Paul Johnson Jr. and Bruley. Deporter set fast time with a 14.893-second lap.
The Hobby Stock feature was won by Sparta's Charles Vian, who survived a long-determined challenge from Janesville's Tony Ciano (second), Waunakee's Brandon Riedner (third) and Jefferson's Matthew Thoma (fourth). Avery Linnerude won the last chance race with Jefferson's Lucas Buckingham second. Heat winners were Chuck Egli, Waterloo, Scott Riedner, Waunakee, and Ciano. Fast time was set by Robbie Rucks, Deerfield, with a 15.422-second lap.
Johnson Creek's Trent Rueth won the Bandit feature after an intense battle with Fort Atkinson's Tommy Schuette, who finished second. Watertown's Nick Schmidt was third and Brodhead's Ryan Oetzel got fourth. Janesville's Scott Barlass won the last chance race with Lake Mills' Carli Lenz second. Heat winners were Barlass, Schmidt and Watertown's Mason Wilcox. Fort Atkinson's Jordan Lamb set the fast time with a 14.893-second lap.
West Salem's Bentley Thompson won the Bandolero feature with Ixonia's Jayden Johnson second, Lincoln Johnson third and Waunakee's Easton Riedner fourth. Jefferson's Teegan Wangsness won the last chance race. Whitewater's Peyton Kubicz won the consolation race. Heat winners were Kinsleigh Webber, Whitewater, Teegan Wangsness, Jefferson, Chase Gottschalk, Fort Atkinson, and Thompson. Jayden Johnson set fast time with a 16.507-second lap.
Racing continues this Saturday night with the ASA Midwest Tour Super Late Models, battling in the Salute the Troops 100-lap feature plus qualifying races. The Sportsman will run a 50-lap feature along with a full schedule of preliminary events. The Hobby Stocks will do battle in a 40-lap main event plus a full program of preliminary events.
