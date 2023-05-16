CAMBRIDGE -- Jefferson's Jason Erickson won the Legacy Auto Sales 50-lap Late Model feature in convincing fashion Saturday night at the Jefferson Speedway.
Erickson came from the 11th starting position to take the lead just before the halfway mark in the event. It was Erickson’s second win of the young season and along with setting fast time and winning his heat earned him a rare clean sweep in the Late Model class.
Lake Mills' Kyle Smith and Stephen Scheel led the 18-car feature field to the green flag. Scheel took the initial lead but after a spirited battle Smith took over the top spot. As close battles raged throughout the top ten, Erickson methodically picked his way toward the front. A single-car spin caused the first caution on lap 16. As the drivers chose their lanes, Erickson and Lake Mills' Schaun Scheel took the outside lane and moved alongside the leaders.
With the green flag, Erickson worked his was past Smith while Jefferson's Dylan Schuyler moved up to challenge Smith for second. While the two fought intensely for second place, other battles raged between Steven Scheel, Watertown's Steven Sauer, Wisconsin Dells' Michael Grueneberg and Schaun Scheel for third through sixth place.
The final caution of the race occurred with two laps to go. Erickson led the field to the green flag with Smith on this outside. Stephen Scheel and Schuyler made up the second row. On the last lap, Schuyler tagged the backstretch wall dropping his finishing position to fifth.
Erickson won the event, Smith was second, Steven Scheel third, Schaun Scheel fourth and Schuyler fifth.
Edgerton's Bruce Lee won the last chance event with Tyler Peterson finishing second.
Erickson, Smith and Johnson Creek's and Jerry Eckhardt won heat races. Erickson set the fast time with a 14.086 second lap.
Jefferson's Jason Tomah won the Sportsman 35-lap feature after a spirited battle with Jeff Steenbergen, Waupun, Kurt Kleven, Jefferson, and Mark DePorter, Fort Atkinson. Kleven finished second with Deporter third and Jake Biever, Janesville, fourth.
Heat races were won by Sean Eurick, Steenbergen and Biever. Deporter set fast time with a 14.637 second lap.
Jefferson's Weston Strese won the International class feature with Watertown's Jason Uttech, Bonduel's Timothy Higgins and Fort Atkinson's James Bohling rounding out the top four.
Heat races were won by Jefferson's Carson Strese and Bohling. Weston Strese set fast time with a 15.257 second lap.
Colin Stocker won the Legends feature with Ben Massman second, Tyler Ledbetter third and Adam Powers fourth.
Spencer Polacek won the last chance event. Heat winners were Marianna Kubics, Ledbetter, and Jacob Tiegen. Fast time was set by Stocker with a 15.299 second lap.
Penn Sauter, DeForest, won the Bandolero feature with Jefferson's Teegan Wangsness second, West Salem's Bentley Thompson third and Easton Riedner fourth.
Lake Mills' Ace Oldenhoff won the last chance race. Consolation winners were Ransom Tate, Dolestown. and Peyton Kubicz, Whitewater. Heat winners were McKenna Turner, Marcus Obermeyer, Oldenhoff, Riedner and Jayden Johnson, Ixonia. Kayden Wangsness, Jefferson, set fast time with a 15.569 second lap.
Racing continues next Saturday night with a full program of Late Models, Sportsman, Hobby Stock, Bandit, and Bandolero racing topped off by the Tim’s Detailing 50-lap Late Model feature.
