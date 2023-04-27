Jaehnke sparks Pirates in win over Panthers Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 27, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WATERLOO -- Ava Jaehnke had three hits and drove home six runs to lead Waterloo, which totaled 17 hits, past visiting Palmyra-Eagle 10-0 in a nonconference softball game on Wednesday.Pirates starter Grace Marty pitched all six innings, striking out seven with no walks, while permitting only a trio of singles to earn the decision.Offensively, Marty singled home a run in the third to make it 2-0. Jaehnke made it 3-0 in the fourth by singling to score Briana Lauersdorf, who tripled to open the inning.Jaehnke produced a three-run triple with two away in the fifth and Brenna Huebner followed with a run-scoring double to make it 7-0.Leeah Dorn and Lauersdorf had three hits apiece for the Pirates (5-3).WATERLOO 10, PALMYRA-EAGLE 0 (6)Palmyra-Eagle 000 000 -- 0 3 2Waterloo 011 143 -- 10 17 0Leading hitters -- W: Jaehnke 3x5 (2B, 3B), Huebner 2x4 (2B), Marty 2x4, Dorn 3x4, Lauersdorf 3x4 (3B).Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- PE: West L; 4.2-15-9-8-1-2, Koutsky 1-2-1-1-0-1; W: Marty W; 6-3-0-0-0-7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.