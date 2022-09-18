JOHNSON CREEK - The inaugural Johnson Creek Invitational Cross Country meet took place Thursday afternoon on the campus grounds as a trial ahead of hosting the Trailways Conference meet on October 13. Teams that participated included: Johnson Creek, Horicon, Madison Country Day, One City Schools, along with Milton Middle School and Abundant Life Middle School.
There was a lot of planning that happened leading up to the meet, including A&A Landscaping coming out to clear and scrape the course to make sure it was flat and safe. A race day change was made by coaches Ben Hail and Jeff Constable to reroute a section of the course due to standing water. All of the rain over the weekend left a back corner of the course submerged in ankle deep water. The course was modified with a zig zag pattern on an old clearing to complete the route without any hazards.
Overall the meet was successful and only minor changes will need to be made for the conference meet. Next year Johnson Creek plans to host another home meet but with many more teams invited.
Johnson Creek boys varsity runner junior Tyler Skogman won with a time of 21:02. Girls varsity sophomore Rylee Hucke placed third (26:31). Middle school girls medalists on the 2,850 meter course were winner Lauren Nadboralski (12:25), Lia Constable second (12:50), and Kiara Dach fifth (14:20).
High schoolers ran 3.1 miles (5 Kilometers) and Middle schoolers ran 1.77 miles (2850 meters).
Team Results
Varsity Boys: Horicon 20, Johnson Creek 39
Varsity Girls: Madison Country Day 21, Johnson Creek 44, Horicon 69
MS Boys: Horicon 32, Johnson Creek 41, Milton 56, Abundant Life Christian 89
MS Girls: Johnson Creek 21, Horicon 39, Abundant Life Christian 69
