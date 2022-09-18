JOHNSON CREEK - The inaugural Johnson Creek Invitational Cross Country meet took place Thursday afternoon on the campus grounds as a trial ahead of hosting the Trailways Conference meet on October 13. Teams that participated included: Johnson Creek, Horicon, Madison Country Day, One City Schools, along with Milton Middle School and Abundant Life Middle School.

There was a lot of planning that happened leading up to the meet, including A&A Landscaping coming out to clear and scrape the course to make sure it was flat and safe. A race day change was made by coaches Ben Hail and Jeff Constable to reroute a section of the course due to standing water. All of the rain over the weekend left a back corner of the course submerged in ankle deep water. The course was modified with a zig zag pattern on an old clearing to complete the route without any hazards.

Load comments