Ice fishing

Dom Flock of Eau Claire fishes nearly every day once two inches of ice cover western Wisconsin’s waters.

 Patrick Durkin

Someday I’ll prove that a patient man who plants himself atop an ice hole and persists will outfish those who forever hop one hole to the next.

Maybe, but that someday wasn’t March 5 when I rendezvoused with Dom Flock, and his friends Renee Flatland and Jason Mountin, to chase crappies up the road from my home in Eau Claire. In fact, after watching those three thoroughly work the depths with their jigging rods and fish-finding electronics, I’m confident they’d outfish this patient man even if I chased them ’round the lake like a starving seagull.

