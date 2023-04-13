Husty boys seventh, girls ninth at Randolph/C-F invite Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 13, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RANDOLPH - Hustisford's boys track and field team placed seventh while the girls took ninth at the Randolph/Cambria-Friesland Invitational on Tuesday.The Falcon boys scored 30 points.Senior Klayton Bischoff won the 300 hurdles in 46.07 seconds and took fifth in the 110 high hurdles in 19.42. He also placed third in the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches).Senior Korben McKenzie was sixth in the shot put (37- 1/2). Senior Gabe Holub took sixth in the 200 (24.97).The Falcon girls scored 27 points.Senior Tia Hildebrandt won the 3,200 meter run in 13:38 and took fourth in the 1,600 in 6:12. Sophomore Adriana Griffin was fifth in the 110 hurdles in 21.32 and sixth in the 300 hurdles in 1:01.30. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
