JUNEAU — Senior forward Autumn Kuehl scored 14 points and senior forward Morgan Kehl added 10 to lead Hustisford’s girls basketball team to a 34-32 Trailways East victory over Dodgeland on Friday.
Hustisford (2-2, 2-0 in conference) took the lead in a back and forth game for good in the final minute of regulation and the Falcons made just enough free throws to hold on during a game in which they shot 8-of-20 at the line.
Kuehl added 14 rebounds for a double-double and also had six steals. Senior guard Riley Becker had seven steals. Senior guard Chellie Hildebrandt added three assists Maddie Maas grabbed seven rebounds.
Kehl left the game with a knee injury with six minutes remaining, but the Falcons prevailed in another low-scoring defensive battle between these two teams.
“Our defense was key,” Hustisford girls basketball coach Jason Hildebrandt said. “That’s the best defense we’ve played this year so far. It was tough to lose Morgan. She’s s senior and she’s been someone we’ve relied on so much (during her playing career)."
Freshman guard Bella Firari scored 14 points and added four steals to lead Dodgeland (3-2, 0-2). Junior forward Emma Carpenter added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Dodgeland girls basketball coach Tim Shramek felt the foul differential was a key factor. The Trojans were called for 25 fouls compared to 10 for Hustisford.
"Three starters fouled out of the game,” Shramek said. “We still had a shot to win it when a 3 pointer by Ava Holtz hit the front of rim. It's
hard to overcome that (foul) differential but we fought to the end."
Next Tuesday, Hustisford hosts Valley Christian while Dodgeland travels to face Wayland.
