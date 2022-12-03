Falcons outlast Trojans

JUNEAU — Senior forward Autumn Kuehl scored 14 points and senior forward Morgan Kehl added 10 to lead Hustisford’s girls basketball team to a 34-32 Trailways East victory over Dodgeland on Friday.

Hustisford (2-2, 2-0 in conference) took the lead in a back and forth game for good in the final minute of regulation and the Falcons made just enough free throws to hold on during a game in which they shot 8-of-20 at the line.

Load comments