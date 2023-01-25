HUSTISFORD — Senior forward Autumn Kuehl led all scorers with 20 points in Hustisford’s 44-41 Trailways East girls basketball victory over Dodgeland on Tuesday.

Hustisford (6-9, 4-4 in conference) opened the game on a 12-0 run and built its biggest lead at 23-8. Dodgeland (6-11, 0-8) trimmed the deficit to 23-15 at halftime and tied the game at 39-39 in the closing minutes.

