Dodgeland sophomore guard Mallory Kohn drives against Hustisford senior guard Riley Becker during a Trailways East girls basketball game on Tuesday in Hustisford. Kohn scored 19 points for Dodgeland, while Becker had seven points, four assists and three steals for Hustisford in its 44-41 victory.
Hustisford senior guard Tia Hildebrandt is fouled going up for a defensive rebound during a Trailways East girls basketball game against Dodgeland on Tuesday at the Falcons' Nest. Hildebrandt scored 11 points for Hustisford in a 44-41 victory.
Dodgeland sophomore guard Mallory Kohn drives against Hustisford senior guard Riley Becker during a Trailways East girls basketball game on Tuesday in Hustisford. Kohn scored 19 points for Dodgeland, while Becker had seven points, four assists and three steals for Hustisford in its 44-41 victory.
Hustisford senior guard Tia Hildebrandt is fouled going up for a defensive rebound during a Trailways East girls basketball game against Dodgeland on Tuesday at the Falcons' Nest. Hildebrandt scored 11 points for Hustisford in a 44-41 victory.
HUSTISFORD — Senior forward Autumn Kuehl led all scorers with 20 points in Hustisford’s 44-41 Trailways East girls basketball victory over Dodgeland on Tuesday.
Hustisford (6-9, 4-4 in conference) opened the game on a 12-0 run and built its biggest lead at 23-8. Dodgeland (6-11, 0-8) trimmed the deficit to 23-15 at halftime and tied the game at 39-39 in the closing minutes.
The Falcons held on to complete the season sweep behind Kuehl’s post scoring and some timely 3-point shooting by senior guard Tia Hildebrandt, who finished with 11 points including three 3-pointers.
“Tia got into some foul trouble,” Hustisford girls basketball coach Jason Hildebrandt said. “She’s one of our better ball handlers. Other girls stepped up. It was pretty physical, and we’re usually not the best at that, but we took care of the ball just enough."
Kuehl added 11 rebounds for a double-double. Freshman forward Madeline Maas added seven rebounds. Tia Hildebrandt added six rebounds. Senior guard Riley Becker added seven points, four assists and three steals. Senior guard Chellie Hildebrandt added three assists.
Sophomore guard Mallory Kohn led Dodgeland with 19 points and six steals. Freshman guard Bella Firari added eight points off the bench and junior forward Emma Carpenter chipped in eight points along with five rebounds.
“We battled tonight, and fought to the very end and gave ourselves a chance,” Dodgeland girls basketball coach Tim Shramek said. “We just couldn’t get over the hump. We showed a lot of heart and grit tonight. We just came up short in the end.”
On Friday, Hustisford hosts Lourdes while Dodgeland hosts Wayland.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.