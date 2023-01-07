Falcons fall to Knights

OSHKOSH — Hailee Bauer led a balanced attack with 15 points for Lourdes Academy in a 58-22 Trailways East victory over Hustisford’s girls basketball team on Friday.

Eleven players scored for Lourdes (9-1, 3-0 in conference). Autumn Kuehl scored 16 points to lead Hustisford (4-6, 3-3).

Load comments