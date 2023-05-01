Hustisford/Dodgeland rips Rio Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email May 1, 2023 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HUSTISFORD - Andy Maas struck out 10 over five innings to earn the decision in Hustisford/Dodgeland's 18-2 Trailways romp over Rio on Thursday at Fireman's Park.Hustisford/Dodgeland (7-5, 6-4 in conference) finished the game with 13 hits. Alex Davis led the way with three hits. Casey Grudzinski, Maas and Micha Ottery each had two hits.Fall River comes to Fireman's Park to face Hustisford/Dodgeland on Tuesday.HUSTY/DODGELAND 18, RIO 2Rio 000 02 - 2 3 6Husty/Dodge 001 17 - 18 13 1Leading hitters (ab-r-h-rbi) - Grudzinski 2x3, 2B, Maas 2x4, 2B, Ottery 2x3, 2B, Davis 3x4, 2BPitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - HD (Maas W, 5-3-2-1-1-10-0) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
