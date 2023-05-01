HUSTISFORD - Andy Maas struck out 10 over five innings to earn the decision in Hustisford/Dodgeland's 18-2 Trailways romp over Rio on Thursday at Fireman's Park.

Hustisford/Dodgeland (7-5, 6-4 in conference) finished the game with 13 hits. Alex Davis led the way with three hits. Casey Grudzinski, Maas and Micha Ottery each had two hits.

Load comments