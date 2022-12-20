Hustisford senior guard Carter Schreiber hit five of his six 3-pointers in the first half and finished with a game-high 20 points to lead the Falcons to a 71-43 Trailways East win over Dodgeland on Monday in Hustisford.
Hustisford senior guard Carter Schreiber hit five of his six 3-pointers in the first half and finished with a game-high 20 points to lead the Falcons to a 71-43 Trailways East win over Dodgeland on Monday in Hustisford.
HUSTISFORD — Senior guard Carter Schreiber led five players in double figures with 20 points and six rebounds as Hustisford’s boys basketball team defeated Dodgeland 71-43 in a Trailways East game on Monday at the Falcons’ Nest.
Senior guard Klayton Bischoff added 12 points, three rebounds and two assists. Junior guard Alex Davis had 12 points, eight assists and three steals. Junior forward Andrew Maas finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals. Sophomore forward Austin Peplinski had 12 points.
"Great team win tonight,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Rylee Nass said. “Five guys in double figures scoring is always a nice thing to see. Carter Schreiber really stepped up tonight knocking down five 3’s in the first half and six total.
"We dominated on the boards again tonight out rebounding Dodgeland 31-19. We also had 18 assists with Alex Davis stepping up and dropping eight dimes and three steals. It was really nice to see the boys progressing and getting better every game and it all came together tonight for a great team win.”
Sophomore guard Easton Wolter scored 11 points to lead Dodgeland. Sophomore guard Owen Cotter added nine points.
Hustisford (2-4, 2-3 in conference) travels to play Cambria-Friesland on Thursday. Dodgeland (1-6, 0-5) travels to play Williams Bay on Thursday.
