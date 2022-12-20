HUSTISFORD — Senior guard Carter Schreiber led five players in double figures with 20 points and six rebounds as Hustisford’s boys basketball team defeated Dodgeland 71-43 in a Trailways East game on Monday at the Falcons’ Nest.

Senior guard Klayton Bischoff added 12 points, three rebounds and two assists. Junior guard Alex Davis had 12 points, eight assists and three steals. Junior forward Andrew Maas finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals. Sophomore forward Austin Peplinski had 12 points.

