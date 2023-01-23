HORICON — Carter Schreiber scored 21 points and Andrew Maas added 13 points, 18 rebounds and four steals in Hustisford’s 69-53 Trailways Crossover win over Johnson Creek’s boys basketball team on Saturday.

Alex Davis added nine points, seven assists and seven steals for Hustisford (4-8). Schreiber made five 3-pointers.

