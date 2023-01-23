Hustisford junior forward Andrew Maas hauls in an offensive rebound in front of Johnson Creek's Hayden Walechka and Edin Martinez during a Trailways Crossover boys basketball game on Saturday in Horicon. Maas had 13 points, 18 rebounds and four steals for the Falcons in a 69-53 victory.
HORICON — Carter Schreiber scored 21 points and Andrew Maas added 13 points, 18 rebounds and four steals in Hustisford’s 69-53 Trailways Crossover win over Johnson Creek’s boys basketball team on Saturday.
Alex Davis added nine points, seven assists and seven steals for Hustisford (4-8). Schreiber made five 3-pointers.
"Another tremendous team win to finish off the weekend, going 2-0 after beating Rio on Friday,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Rylee Nass said.
"Carter Schreiber and Andy Maas both had impressive nights. Alex also had another exceptional game. It’s great to see everything starting to come together, and seeing these young men continue to grow from game to game.”
Tanner Herman led three players in double figures with 17 points plus five steals for Johnson Creek (2-12). Dylan Bredlow added 12 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks and Brady Fincutter added 10 points.
On Tuesday, Johnson Creek hosts Juda while Hustisford plays at Luther Prep.
