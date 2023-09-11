JUNEAU - Treston Eckstein threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in Markesan's 34-12 Eastern Suburban Conference win over Dodgeland on Friday.

Eckstein finished 5-of-8 through the air for 111 yards while rushing 20 times for 149 yards for the Hornets (1-3, 1-1 in conference), who led 34-0 after three quarters.

  
