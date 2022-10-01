MARKESAN — Caleb Stoll rushed eight times for 146 yards and three touchdowns in Markesan’s 36-14 Eastern Suburban conference win over Horicon/Hustisford on Friday.
Markesan (7-0, 5-0 in conference) took a 14-0 lead on Stoll’s 7-yard TD run in the first quarter and Gavin Campbell’s interception return with 8 minutes, 51 seconds to go until halftime.
Horicon/Hustisford (2-5, 2-3) got on the board with just over a minute to go in the second quarter on junior quarterback Carter Schwartz’s 26-yard scoring pass to Alex Davis, but the Hornets answered 25 seconds later on Stoll’s 65-yard TD run.
Stoll scored again from 33 yards out in the third quarter to make it a 30-6 game. Schwartz threw his second TD pass of the game to Ethan Fraze with 7:56 remaining.
Payton Vincent had 12 carries for 75 yards for the Marshfalcons. Schwartz completed 14-of-25 passes for 15 yards. Davis had six catches for 62 yards.
“The score was not indicative of how this game went,” Horicon/Hustisford football coach Shannon Mueller said. “We had three trips in the red zone and did not finish. We have the No. 1 team in the conference a heck of a battle. Our offensive line did a great job again. They gave Carter a lot of time to throw the ball and there were a lot of good catches. AJ Bushkie had two nice catches downfield on fourth down. We had them on the ropes. Their coach said it, too.”
Horicon/Hustisford hosts Dodgeland next Friday in Horicon.
MARKESAN 36, HORICON/HUSTISFORD 14
Husticon 0 6 0 8 — 14
Markesan 6 16 8 6 — 36
First Quarter
M — Stoll 7 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
M — Campbell interception return (Osterhaus run)
HH — Davis 26 pass fro Schwartz (kick failed)
M — Stoll 65 run (Osterhaus run)
Third Quarter
M — Stoll 33 run (Mast run)
Fourth Quarter
HH — Fraze 6 pass from Schwartz (Streiff pass from Schwartz)
M — Modern 29 pass from Mast (kick failed)
Team statistics — First downs, HH 16, M 17. By rush: HH 4, M 14. By pass: HH 9, M 3. By Penalty: HH 3, M 0. Total offense: HH 261, M 367. Rushing: HH 33-106, M 36-281. Passing: HH 155, M 86. Fumbles-lost HH 0-0, M 1-1. Penalties: HH 7-35, M 9-90
Individual statistics — Rushing: HH Vincent 12-75. M Stoll 8-146, Mast 9-71. Passing (comp.-att.int.) — HH Schwartz 14-25-1, M, Mast 4-4-0. Receiving: HH, Davis 6-62, M, Moderow 3-83
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.