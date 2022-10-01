MARKESAN — Caleb Stoll rushed eight times for 146 yards and three touchdowns in Markesan’s 36-14 Eastern Suburban conference win over Horicon/Hustisford on Friday.

Markesan (7-0, 5-0 in conference) took a 14-0 lead on Stoll’s 7-yard TD run in the first quarter and Gavin Campbell’s interception return with 8 minutes, 51 seconds to go until halftime.

