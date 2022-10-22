Marshfalcons fall to Crusaders

RACINE — Senior running back Eric Rossa rushed 37 times for 230 yards and three touchdowns to lead second-seeded Racine Lutheran to a 35-14 victory over seventh-seeded Horicon/Hustisford in a Division 5 Level 1 playoff game on Friday.

But the Marshfalcons certainly made a game of it for more than three quarters.

