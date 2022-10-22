RACINE — Senior running back Eric Rossa rushed 37 times for 230 yards and three touchdowns to lead second-seeded Racine Lutheran to a 35-14 victory over seventh-seeded Horicon/Hustisford in a Division 5 Level 1 playoff game on Friday.
But the Marshfalcons certainly made a game of it for more than three quarters.
Horicon/Hustisford (3-7) jumped out to a 7-0 lead on senior running back Payton Vincent’s 1-yard touchdown run with just over eight minutes left in the first quarter.
Racine Lutheran (8-3) responded with two rushing scores to go up 14-7, but the Marshfalcons tied it on senior running back Ethan Fraze’s 5-yard TD run with 3:22 left in the first half.
"We kicked off and the ball bounced off their front guy and we recovered it, and marched right down the field on them,” Horicon/Hustisford football coach Shannon Mueller said. “It was a great start, and a good first half. They gave us a lot of their balls. We got three of their five fumbles in the first half.”
The game remained tied until the fourth quarter, when the Crusaders recovered a fumble at their own 2-yard line and drove 98 yards to take the lead on Rossa’s second TD run of the game. Racine Lutheran got another takeaway with a tip drill interception and cashed in on Rossa’s third touchdown of the night.
Traling late, the Marshfalcons went for it on fourth down at their own 20 and did not convert. The Crusaders cashed in with the short field with their fifth score of the game to earn a Level 2 matchup against third-seeded Brookfield Academy next Friday.
“The fumble on the 2 was a major momentum swing,” Mueller said. “We just had too many turnovers at the end. But we’re very proud of the team. They came out strong. Momentum is a huge part of the game. That’s what did us in.”
Junior quarterback Carter Schwartz completed 8-of-17 passes for 69 yards with two interceptions. Fraze led the Marshfalcons on the ground with five carries for 50 yards.
"Carter Schwartz had his best game of the year by far,” Mueller said. “He played how he can play. It was fun to watch Carter really play ball tonight. We’ll have a lot of guys back next year. We're only losing five seniors."
RACINE LUTHERAN 35, HORICON/HUSTISFORD 14
Husticon 7 7 0 0 — 14
Racine L. 7 7 0 21 — 35
First Quarter
HH — Vincent 1 run (Bischoff kick)
RL — Ibarra 15 run (Rasch kick)
Second Quarter
RL — Rossa 3 run (Rasch kick)
HH — Fraze 5 run (Bischoff kick)
Fourth Quarter
RL — Rossa 3 run (Rasch kick)
RL — Rossa 10 run (Rasch kick)
RL — Ibarra 2 run (Rasch kick)
Team statistics — First downs, HH 12, RL 25. By rush: HH 7, RL 23. By pass: HH 4, RL 2. By penalty: HH 1, RL 0. Total offense: HH 177, RL 355. Rushing: HH 29-108, RL 59-303. Passing: HH 69, RL 52. Fumbles-lost: HH 1-1, RL 2-3. Penalties: HH 3-25, RL 3-20
