Trojans fall to Marshladies

HORICON — Cyriana Reinwald scored 20 points and Jenna Hodgson added 19 for Horicon in a 60-43 Trailways East win over Dodgeland’s girls basketball team on Friday.

Horicon (2-8, 1-4 in conference) led 35-23 at halftime behind 12 points from Hodgson and nine from Reinwald. The duo combined for 18 second half points to help keep Dodgeland (5-8, 0-6) at bay.

