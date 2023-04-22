Watertown first baseman Ethan Johnson appeared to have this Waunakee base runner dead to rights on a throw from catcher Jake Hurtgen, but did not get the call during a Badger East baseball game on Friday at the WHS diamond. The Goslings did the win, a 5-1 victory to improve their record to 5-3.
Watertown pitcher Caleb Hinkes celebrates with catcher Jake Hurtgen after the Goslings closed out a 5-1 victory over Waunakee on Friday at WHS. Hinkes allowed one unearned run on two hits in a complete game decision.
Caleb Hinkes pitched a complete-game two-hitter and got early run support as Watertown's baseball team salvaged a split with Badger East rival Waunakee with a 5-1 victory on Friday at the WHS diamond.
Watertown (5-3, 3-3 in conference) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning and never trailed.
Cal Hurtgen and Jayden Ninmann both reached on an error to lead off and Jake Hurtgen sacrificed them over. Cameron Kranz struck out swinging, but a dropped third strike allowed Hurtgen to score the game's first run.
The Goslings scored twice in the third inning to go up 3-0.
Landon Fendt and Cal Hurtgen drew leadoff walks and Ninmann sacrificed the runners over. Jake Hurtgen drove in Fendt with a ground ball single to right. Kranz drove in his second run of the game on a groundout.
Watertown took a five-run lead in the fourth.
Ethan Johnson singled to right with one out, Eliott Roethle walked and Fendt reached on a dropped fly ball in center to load the bases. Johnson scored on Cal Hurtgen's RBI fielder's choice.
Roethle scored on a successful delayed double steal in which Fendt drifted between first and second. The Warriors hesitated on where to go with the ball and the eventual throw to the plate wasn't close.
Hinkes completed the game in 92 pitches.
He worked around six walks and one error to allow just one unearned run. His only strikeout was timely. After Waunakee (4-3, 3-1) loaded the bases in the fifth with a walk, an error and a hit batsmen, Hinkes walked in a run but came right back to get the next batter swinging to end the threat.
"I thought we played really well defensively behind Hinkes tonight," Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. "Another great performance by him. Offensively, we executed better with runners in scoring position. Great win."
Watertown hosts Beaver Dam in a Badger East doubleheader today. The first game begins at 9 a.m.
