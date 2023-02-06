Mike Bowen, Jr. scored 21 points to lead Heritage Christian to a 73-60 nonconference win over Luther Prep's boys basketball team on Saturday at LPS.

Heritage Christian (19-1) led 29-23 at halftime and sprinted out to a 22 point lead early in the second half. Luther Prep (9-8) trimmed the lead to six with two minutes remaining, but drew no closer against the No. 2 ranked team in Division 5.

Load comments