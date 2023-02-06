Mike Bowen, Jr. scored 21 points to lead Heritage Christian to a 73-60 nonconference win over Luther Prep's boys basketball team on Saturday at LPS.
Heritage Christian (19-1) led 29-23 at halftime and sprinted out to a 22 point lead early in the second half. Luther Prep (9-8) trimmed the lead to six with two minutes remaining, but drew no closer against the No. 2 ranked team in Division 5.
Junior guard Ben Vasold led all scorers with 26 points and added eight rebounds and four assists for the Phoenix. Senior forward Jude Pederson added 10 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore guard Sam Splinter scored 17 points.
"It was a back and forth first half," Luther Prep boys basketball coach Steve Vasold said. "They went up 22 real quick in the second half. We didn't defend well, and they got lot of easy baskets and open 3s.
"We talked about handling adversity. We came up back and were down six with the ball with two minutes to go. We just didn't have enough time to finish the job. Sam and Ben got us back into it, knocking down some big 3s. Our guys don't give up. They play hard every possession. It's not always going to work out the way you want it, but when the kids play hard, good things are going to happen."
Luther Prep travels to play Lake Country Lutheran on Monday.
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 73, LUTHER PREP 60
Heritage Christian 29 44 - 73
Luther Prep 23 37 - 60
Heritage Christian (fg ft-fta tp) - Moran 2 5-6 9, Miller 1 0-0 2, King 2 0-0 6, Bowen 9 2-5 21, Johnson 3 0-0 6, Trotter 3 7-8 15, Jones 6 0-0 14 Totals 26 14-19 73
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.