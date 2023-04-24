SUSSEX - Addy Raue scored two goals for Hustisford/Dodgeland's girls soccer team in a 3-0 victory over SWCHA on Friday at Lisbon Oaks Park.

HustisfordDodgeland (3-3-1) got on the board in the 31st minute when Rena Harvey took a free kick from 25 yards out into the wind on the left side and buried it just under the bar over the keeper's outstretched hands.

