Hustisford/Dodgeland's Yailin Gonzalez (left) and Addy Raue (right) celebrate after Gonzalez assisted on one of Raue's two goals during a girls soccer match against SWCHA in Sussex on Friday. Hustisford/Dodgeland won 3-0.
Hustisford/Dodgeland's Rena Harvey scored a first half goal in the team's 3-0 victory over SWCHA on Friday in Sussex.
Hustisford/Dodgeland midfielder Ally Feilbach helped set up a goal in the team's 3-0 win over SWCHA on Friday in Sussex.
SUSSEX - Addy Raue scored two goals for Hustisford/Dodgeland's girls soccer team in a 3-0 victory over SWCHA on Friday at Lisbon Oaks Park.
HustisfordDodgeland (3-3-1) got on the board in the 31st minute when Rena Harvey took a free kick from 25 yards out into the wind on the left side and buried it just under the bar over the keeper's outstretched hands.
Raue scored twice during a four-minute span in the second half.
In the 63rd minute, Riley Becker collected a blocked shot off Madee Peplinski's foot and fired a shot that was blocked as well, but Raue was there tocollect the loose ball and fired a laser past the keeper from 15 yards out.
Yailin Gonzalez assisted on the final goal.Harvey intercepted an SWCHA clearance at midfield and sent a pass to the right side up to Ally Feilbach. She sent a cross to the middle 18 yards out that Gonzalez collected. She touched a pass to a racing Raue, who took two touches to get through the defensive line and fired a hard low shot to the near right post.
HD United put 22 shots on goal compared to just two for SWCHA (0-2).
"We had seven or eight chances to score in the first half, including a number of 1-on-1's with the keeper, but none could find the goal until Rena hit a perfectly placed free kick to get us on the board," Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said.
"Our forwards worked so hard up front today Madee and Addy and Yailin kept the pressure on the defense the entire game.
"Our mids, Riley Becker, Ally Feilbach, Lydia Vandeberg, Kiera Leinen and Ava Holtz were controlling the game and passing very well.
"Our defenders, Alivia Beisber, Rena Harvey, Chellie Hildebrandt and Izzy Burbach were stepping hard and winning any balls that did make it back to them. Great team effort. I hope we can continue with the success of the last two games and build on it next week."
HD United travels to play Lakeside Lutheran at 6:15 p.m. on Monday.
