HUSTISFORD — Madee Peplinski scored a first half goal for Hustisford/Dodgeland’s girls soccer team, which opened the season with a 1-1 draw against Columbus on Thursday.

Freshman Addy Raue had the assist on Peplinski’s goal in the eighth minute. She won the ball near midfield off a goalkeeper punt and took two touches forward before sending a well placed pass down the left side to a streaking Peplinski, who received it in stride and took a hard low left footed shot to the netting on the right post.

Load comments