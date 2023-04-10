HUSTISFORD — Madee Peplinski scored a first half goal for Hustisford/Dodgeland’s girls soccer team, which opened the season with a 1-1 draw against Columbus on Thursday.
Freshman Addy Raue had the assist on Peplinski’s goal in the eighth minute. She won the ball near midfield off a goalkeeper punt and took two touches forward before sending a well placed pass down the left side to a streaking Peplinski, who received it in stride and took a hard low left footed shot to the netting on the right post.
Columbus (1-0-1) equalized in the 60th minute.
After a push was called on a United defender 35 yards out from goal, Columbus sent a low, hard free kick through the defense. Keeper Claryssa Klentz made a diving save on it, but as she pulled it to her body, the ball was exposed and Ella Buske was there to poke it in.
“Considering we have only been on the field a handful of times and probably only the full field two times, I saw huge progress tonight and am looking forward to some very exciting soccer action from my team this season,” Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said.
“Madee always gives 100 percent and had a very nice goal tonight off an exceptionally placed ball from speedster freshman Addy Raue, who played outstanding tonight.
“We kept the pressure on Columbus the entire game. Our defense really played solid tonight as Columbus capitalized on the only good chance they got from a free kick.
“We had many players step up tonight, including two players playing their first high school game ever. Sophomore Izzy Burback and junior Ava Holtz both had a positive impact on the game.
“Also our goalkeeper Claryssa Klentz playing her first game ever at keeper did very well. Riley Becker was solid in the midfield as well. If we can continue to play with this level of intensity and keep improving at this rate, it will be a very fun season.”
H/D United travels to face Omro in the conference opener on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
