HUSTISFORD — Addy Raue scored two goals to lead Hustisford/Dodgeland to a 4-0 Flyway Conference victory over Winnebago Lutheran Academy on Tuesday.
HD United (5-4-1, 3-1 in conference) got on the board in the ninth minute when Raue scored off an assist from Madee Peplinski.
Midfielder Riley Becker won the ball in the defensive third and sent a pass up to Addy at Midfield. Addy then sent a pass across to Peplinski, who sent a through pass up to Raue, who was making a hard run up the left side.
Raue collected the ball in stride and took two dribbles forward before cutting it back and firing a missile past he keeper from eight yards out.
Raue scored HD United’s next goal in the 45th minute on another assist from Peplinski.
Kiera Leinen Sent a ball up to Madee once one touched it over to Raue. She took one dribble to the right and fired a very hard low shot that found the netting on the left post from 25 yards out.
Becker made it a 3-0 game with an unassisted goal in the 49th minute. She intercepted a defensive clearance 35 yards out and took one touch forward and hit a high shot from 35 yards out that just dropped under the crossbar.
WLA (2-7-2) let in an own goal in the 51st minute.
Ally Feilbach sent a long cross from the right side into the box. Madison Fetzer was making a hard run to the ball and the defense tried to clear and it ricocheted into the goal.
“I was extremely proud of the effort my team gave tonight,” HD United girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said. “Over half the team was not feeling the best plus the weather conditions were brutal, which makes the results of this game even more impressive. Keira Leinen marked their best player Ava Lorenz who was conference player of the year last year and shut her down in the 1st half and then with the help of Izzy Burbach who took over the job in the second half.
“Madee and Addy are really starting to work together so well, they are very hard to defend because they both play with a ton on intensity. Riley Becker had a great game in the midfield and it was good to see her hit a long shot and she had three or four more that were very close.
“Ally had a nice ball that with the help of Madison Fetzer’s pressure gave us our fourth goal. Our Keeper Claryssa Klentz is improving with each game and she made some very good decisions for us tonight.
“Rena Harvey and Aliva Beisber were solid in the defense as well and Ava Holtz was forced into starting duty in the midfield tonight and played all 80 minutes for us at a high level. This is the type of game and can give us the confidence and momentum we need to make a strong push in the second half of the season to challenge for the conference title and beyond.”
Hustisford/Dodgeland travels to face Lomira tonight at 7 p.m.
