BEAVER DAM — Riley Becker had a goal and an assist in Hustisford/Dodgeland’s 3-0 Flyway Conference victory over Wayland on Thursday.
HustisfordDodgeland (4-4-1, 2-1 in conference) broke a scoreless tie in the 49th minute when Becker assisted on Madee Peplinski’s goal.
Becker sent a through ball up to Peplinski, who took one touch past the keeper 18 yards out and buried a low shot to the open goal.
In the 63rd minute, Wayland (3-6-2, 0-4) was called for a hand ball in the box and Becker hit a low hard shot to the left side of the goal to convert the penalty kick.
Addy Raue capped the scoring on an assist from Rena Harvey in the 73rd minute.
Harvey sent a ball up to Raue, who raced by the defense and sent a low hard shot from the right side past the attacking keeper.
“We had seven or eight chances to score in the first half, including three off the post and two open nets and one that actually crossed the line by a good 12 inches but was not allowed,” Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said.
“Despite the bit of bad luck on the goal scoring in the first half we kept working very hard. After a few more off the post in the second half, we finally we broke the seal on the goal when Riley sent a through ball to Madee in stride and she touched it by the keeper and buried a low shot into the back of the open net.
“Riley had a great game in the midfield and contributed a goal and an assist and it was good to see Addy finish our final opportunity with a hard shot past the keeper on a great long ball from defender Rena Harvey.
“Wayland is a very physical team and we will all have some bruises tomorrow but we didn’t back down. The defense stayed strong and denied any shot opportunities, our keepers Claryssa Klentz and Sophie Zurawski had to put their bodies in harms way a couple times also to corral long balls by Wayland that were heading into the box with a Wayland attacker closing in fast and hard.
“I was proud of the effort and determination by the entire team tonight and look forward to the ball bouncing our way next week in two big conference games.”
HD United hosts Winnebago Lutheran Academy on Tuesday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.