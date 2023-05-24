HUSTISFORD — Addy Raue scored both goals as Hustisford/Dodgeland defeated Mayville 2-1 in the annual Kicking for a Cure girls soccer game on Tuesday.
Hustisford/Dodgeland. (9-6-1, 6-3 Flyway Conference) struck quickly when Rue scored off an assist by Alivia Beisbier in the third minute.
Beisbier took a throw in on the left side and put it over the top of the defense. Raue raced in and collected it on one bounce and fired a hard shot the hit the left post and richoted to the right side netting of the goal.
Raue scored her second goal in the 69th minute of Riley Becker’s assist.
Becker intercepted a Mayville throw in and sent a long ball over the defense. Raue sprinted past the defense to touch ahead and fire a laser to the near right post .
Mayville (5-10-2, 5-4-1) got on the board with 89 seconds remaining when Ellie Wojahn scored on a free kick from 20 yards out.
We had a huge crowd supporting our Kickin for the Cure Fundraisier tonight,” HD United girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said.
“At Halftime we honored some very important past recipients and this year’s recipient, Sherry Fisher, who’s daughter Emma is
a Mayville team member. They have all had to face a tough battle in the fight against Breast Cancer. They showed us what true heart and determination and never giving up is all about.
“Both teams took that to heart tonight and played with much intensity and determination. I was very happy we came out for the sixth game in a row and scored early in the game when Alivia found Addy on a long throw in to get things going. But after we scored Mayville picked up their aggressiveness and we gave them numerous free kicks in dangerous territory. Thankfully none of them found the net.
“After halftime, we got back to playing our game and had numerous great chances to score including a couple of great crosses by Ally Feilbach, Addy, Maddy Peplinski and Riley Becker, who sent a great pass up to Addy for the insurance goal we needed.
“They scored in the last minute and a half on a direct free kick. It was a questionable call, but a great free kick. Overall, the defense play a great second half, but this made the last minute and a half a lot more interesting than I anticipated.”
Hustisford/Dodgeland travels to play Waupun on Thursday at 6 p.m.
HD UNITED 2, MAYVILLE 1
Mayville 0 1 — 1
HD United 1 1 — 2
HD — Raue (Al. Beisbier) 2:38
HD — Raue (Becker) 68:55
M — Wojahn 78:31
Shots — M 8, HD 16
Saves — M (Nowak 9), HD (Klentz 5)
HD UNITED 9, ULS 1
HUSTISFORD — Addy Raue scored four goals and Breanna Reinwald scored twice in Hustisford/Dodgeland’s 9-1 victory over University Lake School on Monday.
HustisfordDodgeland (8-6-1) scored seven goals in just over 20 minutes. University Lake School (6-5-1) scored once late in the half.
“Tonight, we honored our parents and everyone was able to get good playing time and contribute to our victory,” HD United girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said.
“I was so happy we came out aggressively and finished our opportunities early in the game. Addy scored four goals for the second game in a row to show she is the real deal.
“Riley Becker had a very pretty, well placed shot after intercepting a goal kick for our second goal and Madee Peplinski had two great assists to Addy again tonight and scored one goal of her own as well. Those two are really getting a chemistry that is manufacturing goals at a high rate.
“Ally Feilbach had more two assists, one to Addy and one to Breanne Reinwald, who also had a couple goals herself tonight after missing much of the season with a broken wrist. She is finally back and contributing in a big way.
“Yailin Gonzalaz had a great assist to Breanne as well. Kiera Leinen had a hustle goal in the first half and Lydia Vanderberg had an assist on Addy last goal of the day to finish off the scoring.
Backup Keeper Alicia Bykowski made a great save to end the game on a high note.”
