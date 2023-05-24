HUSTISFORD — Addy Raue scored both goals as Hustisford/Dodgeland defeated Mayville 2-1 in the annual Kicking for a Cure girls soccer game on Tuesday.

Hustisford/Dodgeland. (9-6-1, 6-3 Flyway Conference) struck quickly when Rue scored off an assist by Alivia Beisbier in the third minute.

Load comments