SUSSEX — Eva Finnessy led a balanced attack with 11 points for Sussex Hamilton in a 54-50 nonconference win over Watertown’s girls basketball team on Monday.
Nine players scored for Hamilton (8-12), which took a 33-17 lead into halftime. The Chargers became the first non-ranked team to beat Watertown this season.
Watertown (14-7) was led by Alyx Johnson with 14 points and Ellie Demet with 12. Megan Doherty added nine points and Drew Hinrichs added seven.
“It was a rough first half again,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “Early in the second half, we were down 17 and came back and took the lead with just under two minutes left.
“Down the stretch, we had some things go against us that were out of our control, so that was tough. We were fighting foul trouble from the opening tip, even though I thought we were playing pretty disciplined.
“We didn’t do a very good job rebounding in the first half and had to play longer on defense than we would like to.
“In the second half, we adjusted. It was kind of like (our game with Waunakee) last Thursday. We were gradually coming back. Tonight, we just didn’t make a couple plays at the end. It’s a tough one, but it was good to see us make another comeback and keep going. We fought back and took the lead. We get to rebound quickly and play again in less than 24 hours.”
