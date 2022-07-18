Eli Crogan, whose Hall of Fame coaching career for boys basketball included 22 seasons at Watertown High School, passed away at the age of 87 on Saturday.
Crogan suffered a stroke on Tuesday and died from complications according to his son, Craig.
His coaching career spanned 42 seasons and included several schools: Soldiers Grove (now North Crawford), Fennimore, Watertown, the men’s team at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, and Wayland Academy. His teams won 562 games and lost 320. This included 15 conference championships, 13 regional championships, two sectional championships and three trips to the state tournaments.
Watertown won 11 Wisconsin Little Ten Conference championships and advanced to the state tournament twice under Crogan, in 1983 and 1985. The 1983 team advanced to the Class A state championship game, losing to Milwaukee Technical 62-54. He guided Wayland Academy to a runner-up finish in the final WISAA state tournament in 2000.
He was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 1996. Crogan served the WBCA in various roles.
He was a member of both the All-Star Coach Selection Committee and the All-Star Player Selection Committee. He was named WBCA District “Coach of the Year” four times. He was an assistant coach for the WBCA South Class “A” All-Star team in 1985 and head coach of the 1987 team. He was also head coach of the Wisconsin All-Star team that played the Illinois All-Stars in 1987.
He also headed the selection committee for Mr. Basketball and chaired the WBCA Mentor program for new coaches. In 2009 Eli was selected as the inaugural recipient of the Humanitarian and Service Award. It was later renamed the Eli & Karen Crogan Humanitarian and Service Award.
Coach Crogan was a popular clinic and banquet speaker, and was the television color analyst for the WIAA State Tournament for nine years.
Look for more coverage on Crogan’s career in Tuesday’s edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.