Luther Prep junior running back Arthur Robinson gets the ball close to the goal line late in the second quarter of a football game against Kettle Moraine Lutheran on Friday in Jackson. Robinson capped off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. Kettle Moraine Lutheran won 18-13.
Luther Prep junior quarterback Ben Vasold (7) swings the ball out to junior running back Calvin Burow during second quarter action against Kettle Moraine Lutheran on Friday in Jackson. Vasold threw for 150 yards and one touchdown for the Phoenix in an 18-13 loss.
Luther Prep senior defensive back Lucas Holtz wraps up Kettle Moraine Lutheran running back Marcus Martin after a short reception during first half action on Friday in Jackson. Kettle Moraine Lutheran won 18-13.
Luther Prep junior running back Arthur Robinson gets the ball close to the goal line late in the second quarter of a football game against Kettle Moraine Lutheran on Friday in Jackson. Robinson capped off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. Kettle Moraine Lutheran won 18-13.
Luther Prep junior quarterback Ben Vasold (7) swings the ball out to junior running back Calvin Burow during second quarter action against Kettle Moraine Lutheran on Friday in Jackson. Vasold threw for 150 yards and one touchdown for the Phoenix in an 18-13 loss.
Luther Prep senior defensive back Lucas Holtz wraps up Kettle Moraine Lutheran running back Marcus Martin after a short reception during first half action on Friday in Jackson. Kettle Moraine Lutheran won 18-13.
JACKSON — Junior quarterback Landon Hagenow threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns to lead Kettle Moraine Lutheran to an 18-13 win over Luther Prep’s football team on Friday.
Kettle Moraine Lutheran (1-1) led 12-0 midway through the second quarter on a pair of Hagenow touchdown passes.
Luther Prep (1-1) answered with a long drive just before halftime. Junior quarterback Ben Vasold completed a deep pass to senior receiver Lucas Holtz covering 30 yards, then threw a short pass to junior running back Calvin Burow good for 26 yards.
The big plays set up a 4-yard touchdown run by junior running back Arthur Robinson with less than a minute to go in the second quarter. Sam Brown’s point after made it 12-7.
The Phoenix took a 13-12 lead in the third quarter on Vasold’s 15-yard scoring pass to junior receiver Micah Vannieuwenhoven, but the Chargers answered on Hagenow’s 37-yard touchdown pass to Collin Draeger and held on from there.
Luther Prep travels to play Racine St. Catherine’s next Friday.
KM LUTHERAN 18, LUTHER PREP 13
Luther Prep 0 7 6 0 — 13
KM Lutheran 6 6 6 0 — 18
First Quarter
K — Netzel 62 pass from Hagenow (kick failed)
Second Quarter
K — Martin 25 pass from Hagenow (kick blocked)
LP — Robinson 4 run (Brown kick)
Third Quarter
LP — Vannieuwenhoven 15 pass from Vasold (run failed)
K— Draeger 37 pass from Hagenow
Team statistics — First Downs: LP 11, K 17. Total offense: LP 207, K 331. Rushing: LP 25-115, K 15-73. Passing: LP 150, K 216. Fumbles-lost: LP 1-1, K 0-0. Penalties: LP 1-10, K 4-25
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.