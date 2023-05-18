MONONA — Watertown’s well-known track and field stars shined brightly at the Badger East Conference Meet on Tuesday at Monona Grove High School.
There was also a pleasant surprise.
Watertown junior Noah Gilbertsen hit a huge personal best in the boys pole vault, winning the event after clearing 14 feet. The mark puts him tied for second in program history, and helped the Goslings finished fourth overall with 96 points.
“Noah Gilbertsen, conference champion, was a great surprise,” Watertown track and field coach Chris Mertens said. “Good things come to those who continue to work at it. I am very happy for Noah.”
Junior Zach Scher broke the school record in the boys 100 meter dash when he placed second in 11.24 seconds. He also placed fourth in the long jump (20-2).
“Finally, Zach Scher did not have to run into a headwind,” Mertens said. “Zach had a great meet, breaking the school record in the 100 and placing in the top four in four events.”
Senior Ben Gifford won the boys 110 meter high hurdles in a personal best 15.07, which moved him to fifth best in program history. Sophomore Slade Bohlman placed third in the 110 hurdles in a personal best time of 15.90.
Gifford later took second in the 300 intermediate hurdles in a personal best time of 40.94. That time puts him tenth on the school’s all-time list in that event.
“Ben and Slade both hurdled to new personal records,” Mertens said. “Ben popped onto the school’s top ten lists in both hurdle events.”
Watertown’s boys 400 meter relay team of sophomore Jer’Von Anderson, Grover, Gilbertsen and Scher won in 43.95. The 800 relay team of Grover, Scher, Gifford and freshman Garret Harris placed second in 1:32.46.
Anderson tied for second in the high jump (5-8) and placed fourth in the 100 (personal best 11.51).
“ JV is continuing to develop consistency in high jump so it was good to see him tie for second,” Mertens said.
Grover placed third in the 200 in 23.08.
“Seeded sixth going into finals, Nick dug deep in the finals of the 200 meters to nab third,” Mertens said.
“The short sprints (100, 200, 400 relay, 800 relay) and hurdles (110 and 300 hurdles) are the strength of our boys team.
We scored 63 of our team points in those six events.”
Watertown’s girls placed fifth with 52 points.
Sophomore Megan Doherty placed second in the girls shot put with a throw of 37-10. Doherty also placed third in the discus with a PR throw of 119-1. She moved up to seventh on the program’s top ten list in the discus.
“Megan continues to develop consistency in shot put and discus,” Mertens said. “It was great to see Megan come back with the PR in discus.”
Senior Mikaylah Fessler placed third in the pole vault (8-6) and fifth in the 100 hurdles (17.84).
“Mikaylah Fessler came back to pole vault after running the 300 meter hurdles to clear 8-6 in pole vault,” Mertens said.
“That is challenging to do when you are fatigued. Mikaylah handled it well.”
Sophomore Addison Maas placed second in the triple jump (season-best 33-7) while senior Aveline Jacob was fifth (personal best 31-7).
“Addison continues to put together the triple jump phases better and better,” Mertens said.
The 400 relay team of senior Mackenzie Chartier, Jacob, junior Claudia Pineda and Maas placed fourth in 54.20.
Watertown hosts a Division 1 regional next Monday.
“We strive all season to be at our very best in May and June,” Mertens said. “Up and down our lineup, our student-athletes performed very well and showed that we are peaking at the right time.”
Team scores — boys: Waunakee 155, DeForest 140.50, Milton 111, Watertown 96, Fort Atkinson 60, Monona Grove 58.50, Stoughton 43, Beaver Dam 36
Team scores — girls: Waunakee 192, Stoughton 139, DeForest 131.50, Fort Atkinson 64, Watertown 52, Beaver Dam 44.50, Monona Grove 40, Milton 37
