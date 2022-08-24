Watertown senior midfielder Eli Sloan (1) wins a ball during first half action against Madison La Follette on Tuesday at Landsverk Field. Sloan's goal off an assist from freshman Garett Harris at the 38-minute mark gave the Goslings a 1-0 victory.
Watertown senior keeper Roberto Ortega, Jr. knocks away a corner kick during first half action against Madison La Follette on Tuesday at Landsverk Field. Ortega made 11 saves in Watertown's 1-0 victory.
Watertown senior midfielder Eli Sloan (1) wins a ball during first half action against Madison La Follette on Tuesday at Landsverk Field. Sloan's goal off an assist from freshman Garett Harris at the 38-minute mark gave the Goslings a 1-0 victory.
Watertown senior keeper Roberto Ortega, Jr. knocks away a corner kick during first half action against Madison La Follette on Tuesday at Landsverk Field. Ortega made 11 saves in Watertown's 1-0 victory.
Senior midfielder Eli Sloan’s goal at the 38-minute mark lifted Watertown’s boys soccer team to a 1-0 win over Madison La Follette in the season opener at Landsverk Field on Thursday.
The Goslings battled hard against the Lancers and bent at times, but didn’t break. Sloan scored off a corner from freshman Garett Harris in the 38th minute. Harris placed the ball perfectly in the box where the senior captain was able to slot it in.
LaFollette pressed hard in the second half taking nine shots, but only putting a few on goal. Watertown senior goalkeeper Roberto Ortega Jr. had a great game recording 11 saves, including a few diving game savers.
"We’re a very young team this year,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. "We rostered four freshmen and they all played a lot of minutes tonight. Our mindset is, if they were good enough to make varsity, they’re good enough to play and be part of our success. We have some solid defenders and are looking to get more creative this season in the attacking third. We want to be able to shoot from distance and create good one-twos around goal so we can keep opposing defenders off balance.
"We have a good group of soccer players this season. They all love the sport and train hard. They aren’t just good athletes who play soccer. They know the game and have good technical ability. If we can build off this win, we can get a lot of good results this season."
The Goslings travel to Beloit on Thursday to face Beloit Memorial.
Watertown 1, Madison LaFollette 0
LaFollette 0 0 — 0
Watertown 1 0 — 1
W — Eli Sloan (Garett Harris) 38:00
Saves — ML (Devin Glassman 6), W (Roberto Ortega, Jr. 11)
