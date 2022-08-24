Senior midfielder Eli Sloan’s goal at the 38-minute mark lifted Watertown’s boys soccer team to a 1-0 win over Madison La Follette in the season opener at Landsverk Field on Thursday.

The Goslings battled hard against the Lancers and bent at times, but didn’t break. Sloan scored off a corner from freshman Garett Harris in the 38th minute. Harris placed the ball perfectly in the box where the senior captain was able to slot it in.

