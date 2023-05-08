STOUGHTON — Watertown's boys tennis team defeated Stoughton 6-1 on Friday to improve to 3-2 in the Badger East.
"This was a great high school tennis match and a big team win for us," Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said.
"We knew that most of the matches would be fairly even, and we needed to stay focused on what we do well. I thought we showed great mental toughness across the board. This team is really coming together and finding their identity. All ten guys are equally important to our success. We have two more competitive matches coming next week. The guys are excited for the opportunities ahead of us."
Jameson Stocks, Christian Zastrow, James Walker and Davin Johnson all won their singles matches. The No. 2 doubles team of Simon Steffanus and Wyatt Steffanus won in straight sets, as did the No. 3 team of Logan Huebner and Ryan Olszewski.
"I’m incredibly proud of Christian and what he brings to our team," Dobbins said. "He is facing tough competition every match. He had lost some close matches recently, but he never got discouraged and kept working hard.
"He put it all together in this match. His groundstrokes were solid and he had great footwork. After dropping a tough first set, he got down 3-0 in the second, but brought it all the way back and won a very tight tiebreak. An awesome moment for a great kid."
Watertown hosts Milton on Tuesday.
Watertown 6, Stoughton 1
Singles
1 – Jameson Stocks (W) def. Nathan Eppler (S) 6-2, 6-4
2 – Christian Zastrow (W) def. Isaac Ringen (S) 5-7, 6-3, 13-11
3 – James Walker (W) def. Gabe Horton (S) 6-2, 6-0
4 – Davin Johnson (W) def. Logan Yahn (S) 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
1 – Loftus/Phillips (S) def. Kieran McCarthy/Gavin Schlender (W) 6-3, 4-6, 14-12
2 – Simon Steffanus/Wyatt Steffanus (W) def. Wethal/Meier (S) 6-4, 6-4
3 – Logan Huebner/Ryan Olszewski (W) def. Espasandin/Knoploh (S) 6-3, 6-2
